Berkeley Police

Man's Body Found 9 Months After He Disappeared While Evading Police, Authorities Say

The body is believed to be that of a man reported missing after he was allegedly involved in a robbery last fall

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Police in suburban Berkeley say they have found the remains of a man they believe was reported missing in Chicago after he was allegedly involved in a gas station burglary.

According to authorities, Berkeley police and fire were called to an area between Interstates 294 and 290, just south of Charles Road, at approximately 2:52 p.m. Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Upon arrival, officers were informed by a construction crew that they had discovered a body at the scene.

Local

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Let the Summer Games Begin! Sign Up for Our Olympics Newsletter

Hadiya Pendleton 18 mins ago

Getaway Driver in Hadiya Pendleton Murder Sentenced to 42 Years in Prison

Officials now believe that the individual the crew discovered was Delbert Miller. Miller was reported missing to the Chicago Police Department in November by concerned family members, according to the press release.

Miller was last seen in Berkeley in October of last year, with police saying he had last been seen fleeing officers following his alleged involvement in a burglary at a local gas station, according to the release.

The case is currently being investigated by Illinois State Police.

This article tagged under:

Berkeley PoliceChicago Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us