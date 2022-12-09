Manny's Deli Now Shipping Select Products Nationwide

A famed Chicago Jewish deli made a major announcement earlier this week, answering long-standing requests of many patrons no longer living in the Chicago area.

Manny's Deli, a West Loop staple for 80 years, announced on Wednesday that some of their products can now be ordered to be shipped anywhere nationwide.

For as long as we can remember you've asked and now it's here. Starting today, MANNY'S DELI IS SHIPPING NATIONWIDE!



Use the link in our bio to place your order now!



USE THE CODE: SHIPDEALS40 for $40 off your order! pic.twitter.com/M2ZzRQWkaF — Manny's Deli (@mannysdeli) December 7, 2022

Originally opened in 1942, Manny's Deli is located near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus at 1141 South Jefferson Street.

The longtime establishment offers large menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with bakery and catering options available as well.

More information on the deli, with menus and how to get an order shipped can be found on their website.