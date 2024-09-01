Lake County sheriff’s office

Person of interest sought in stabbing of NW Indiana teen who was watching brother's baseball game

The attack occurred just before 4 p.m. Saturday in Lowell

The hunt is on for a suspect who stabbed a girl in a random attack at a baseball game in northwest Indiana.

According to police, the 14-year-old was watching her brother’s game near the VFW post in Lowell on Saturday afternoon when a man stabbed her in the hand.

When the girl’s mother attempted to intervene, the suspect attempted to stab her before fleeing into a nearby forest.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department released photos of a person of interest, 26-year-old Dimas Gabriel Yanez, on Sunday afternoon. He is described as standing 5-foot-6, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Yanez should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

An “extensive search” is taking place Sunday, with a heavy law enforcement presence in the area around the site of the attack, according to a press release.

Anyone who sees the suspect is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

The girl was treated and released at an area hospital after the incident. A butcher-style knife was located nearby after the stabbing, according to police.

