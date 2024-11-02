Man wounded in shooting at suburban Red Roof Inn

A shooting at a Red Roof Inn in Arlington Heights late Friday night left a man wounded, according to police.

According to police, officers responded at around 11:30 p.m. for calls of a person shot at the hotel, located near the intersection of Algonquin Road and Arlington Heights Road.

Police said several suspects began knocking on a man's door while he was sleeping. The man and another guest in the room were then confronted by the suspects, and the man was shot shortly after stepping outside the room.

The four suspects took off in a white sedan, according to officials. The victim, who was bleeding from his injuries, made his way into the building's main office, where police said an employee called 911.

Police said officers found the victim unresponsive and performed life-saving measures before paramedics arrived and rushed him to a local hospital. The man's condition was stable upon last notification.

Some guests staying at motel described a frightening night after hearing gunshots right outside their door.

“It’s scary, especially with all the screaming and yelling,” one witness who asked to remain anonymous said. “I started hearing people crossing through my room to go into he main lobby just screaming for help then moments later maybe ten cop cars with two ambulances come up.”



The witness said he’s been staying at the motel for a couple of months now and admits there’s been issues in the past.

“There’s been things that happened, but nothing to this level,” he said. “This is like new and that just makes me think like oh, is it safe here?”

Detectives are reviewing and evaluating both digital and physical evidence. Police have not released a description of the suspects and have not said if a person of interest have been identified yet or if anyone is being questioned in connection to the shooting.

A representative for Red Roof Inn told NBC Chicago on the phone they had no comment as police continue their investigation.