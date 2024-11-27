Man wounded in stabbing inside Walgreens on Far South Side

A 35-year-old man was wounded in a stabbing inside a Walgreens store in Chicago's South Chicago neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said the man was involved in a verbal altercation with another man at around 1:25 p.m. at the store in the 9100 block of South Commercial Avenue when the perpetrator pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the left shoulder.

The perpetrator then fled the scene, driving away from the store in a silver Dodge minivan, according to police.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

A statement from Walgreens confirmed the store was cooperating with Chicago police in the investigation.

The stabbing is under investigation by Area Two detectives. There was no further information available.