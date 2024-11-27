Man wounded in stabbing inside Walgreens on Far South Side

A 35-year-old man was wounded in a stabbing inside a Walgreens store in Chicago's South Chicago neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Police said the man was involved in a verbal altercation with another man at around 1:25 p.m. at the store in the 9100 block of South Commercial Avenue when the perpetrator pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the left shoulder.
The perpetrator then fled the scene, driving away from the store in a silver Dodge minivan, according to police.
The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition.
A statement from Walgreens confirmed the store was cooperating with Chicago police in the investigation.
The stabbing is under investigation by Area Two detectives. There was no further information available.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.