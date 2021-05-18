Man Wounded in Shootout With Person Breaking Into His Car Outside Bolingbrook Home, Police Say

A man was wounded in a shootout with a person who appeared to be burglarizing his car outside his home in suburban Bolingbrook late Monday night, according to police.

Bolingbrook police said that at around 11:46 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 600 block of Cambridge Way for a report of a person shot in the stomach.

Upon arrival, the officers found the victim, who was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Authorities said the man reported that he was inside his home when he "heard a noise outside and saw the dome light lit on his vehicle."

Police said he then grabbed a handgun and went outside to investigate, saying it appeared multiple people were breaking into his car.

One of the suspects opened fire on the man, who then returned fire, according to police, who said the suspects then fled the area. It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects were shot, and police did not release further information on the incident, including the number of or a description of the suspects.

No one is in custody in connection with the incident, according to police, who continue to investigate.

More than a dozen evidence markers littered the ground outside the home early Tuesday, some near shell casings, while a car in the driveway of the home visibly had its back windshield shot out.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division by calling (630) 226-8620 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 378-4772. Tips can remain anonymous.