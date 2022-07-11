Man Wounded in Shootout in South Loop Parking Lot, Minutes After Nearby Carjacking

A man was wounded in a shootout with five gunmen who confronted him in a South Loop parking lot early Monday, just minutes after carjackers struck a woman and stole her car less than a mile away.

The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Delano Court, police said. A man had pulled into a parking lot, followed by a black Jeep and a white sedan.

Five people all armed with handguns approached the man, who was a concealed carry holder and pulled out his own gun, police said. There was an exchange of gunfire and the five attackers ran back to the cars and sped off.

The concealed carry holder was shot in the leg and grazed in the heard, and was taken in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Minutes earlier, a woman was standing with a friend in the 700 block of South Wells Street when a black Jeep approached and three people got out and demanded their property, police said. One of the attackers hit the woman, 48, in the head and the robbers then took off in her Chrysler 300.

Police would not say if the attacks were related. No one was in custody.

Both incidents occurred in the 1st Police District, where crime is up 111% from last year, including a 136% increase in motor vehicle theft, a 155% increase in theft and an 82% increase in robbery. Shootings are up 33% in the district and homicides are up 167%, according to Chicago Police Department data.

On Sunday, seven people were shot in downtown Chicago over three hours, including an attack in River North that wounded four people when someone fired from a car on State Street.

The mass shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the 400 block of North State Street, the same block where two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting just two weeks ago.