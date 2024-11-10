Man wounded in Elk Grove Village shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in suburban Elk Grove Village, according to authorities.

According to police, officers responded at approximately 4:15 a.m. to calls of a person shot outside their home on Dogwood Trail.

Responding officers then located a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head on Aspen Lane and was then transported to an area hospital, authorities said. A vehicle and a nearby single-family home were also struck by gunfire.

According to officials, the man is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. There was no further information available.