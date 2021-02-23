Man, Woman Shoot Each Other in Grand Crossing Domestic Dispute, Police Say

A man shot a woman who wrestled the gun away from him and shot him back Tuesday in Grand Crossing, police said.

The incident, which was being investigated as domestic-related, unfolded about 7 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Ellis Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The pair were fighting inside a home when the man, 30, pulled out a gun and fired shots at the woman, striking her multiple times in the head and face, police said.

The woman, 28, was able to gain control of the gun and shot the man in the leg, police said. He took the gun back before fleeing from the home.

The woman was taken St. Bernard Hospital for treatment, police said. Her condition was not immediately known.

Police said the man later showed up at St. Bernard Hospital for treatment and was taken into custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.