Man, Woman Killed in Possible Domestic-Related Shooting in Chatham

Two people were shot to death Sunday morning in a possible domestic-related shooting in Chatham on the South Side.

At about 6:40 a.m., a fight involving multiple people broke out in the 8300 block of South LaSalle Street, and during the fight a 40-year-old man pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking two people, a 28-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, Chicago police said.

After being shot, the 28-year-old man pulled out his own gun and returned shots, striking the 40-year-old man in the arm, police said. The 28-year-old man and the 34-year-old woman were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they both died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about their deaths.

The 40-year-old man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment for his gunshot wound to the arm, police said. He is in good condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.