Man, Woman in 70s Injured in Morgan Park Blaze

A man and woman in their 70s were injured in a fire Saturday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The blaze broke out around 11 p.m. in the 10800 block of South Prospect Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man, 73, suffered burns to his body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

The woman, 75, suffered minor burns to her hands and was treated at the scene, police said. A 20-year-old man also inside the home escaped without injuries.

The fire was extinguished and its cause was under investigation.