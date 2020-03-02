richton park

Man, Woman Drown in Lake George in South Suburban Richton Park

Authorities responded at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday after two people were heard yelling for help in a lake

ambulance-shutterstock_121613222
Shutterstock

A man and a woman drowned in Lake George Sunday in south suburban Richton Park.

Authorities responded about 2:10 a.m. after two people were heard yelling for help in the lake near Cicero Avenue, according to Richton Park police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

There, officers found Daniel Ballenger, 24, and 28-year-old Debbie Hill in the water, authorities said. Hill was treading water while Ballenger was fully submerged.

Local

Logan Square 55 mins ago

Man Tried to Sexually Assault Woman in Logan Square Home: Police

inspired home show 2 hours ago

Inspired Home Show at McCormick Place Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

Two officers tried to swim to the pair but were forced to retreat because of the frigid waters, police said. Attempts to throw them ropes were also unsuccessful.

After finding a row boat, officers and members of the Richton Park Fire Department managed to pulled Hill out of the water, police said. Divers were called in to remove Ballenger from the water.

Both were taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, authorities said.

Autopsy results released Monday confirmed Ballenger died from drowning, and ruled his death an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. A ruling on Hill’s cause and manner of death was pending.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

richton parkCook County
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us