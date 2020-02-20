Man, Woman Carjacked in Gold Coast

A man and woman were carjacked Wednesday in the Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

About 9:10 p.m., the man, 54, and woman, 48, were about to park their 2018 Porsche in a garage in the 1500 block of North Dearborn Street when they were approached by two males wearing dark clothing, Chicago police said.

One of the males was armed and demanded the man and woman’s property and car keys, police said. They complied.

One of the males then fled in the Porsche, while the other fled north in an alley in a maroon vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

The carjacking comes as police warned area residents of four armed robberies in the past five weeks. Police asked everyone to be aware of their surroundings and call 911 about suspicious activity or people.