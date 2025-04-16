Man with gun in his bag arrested at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, police say

A man was arrested and charged after bringing a gun to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Tuesday, police said.

According to authorities, the 53-year-old from St. Charles was taken into custody just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after a firearm was discovered in his bag while at the airport.

A Transportation Security Administration spokesperson said the gun was discovered in the bag during screening Tuesday afternoon.

"The Transportation Security Officer detected the image of a firearm inside the bag," the spokesperson said in a statement. "TSA policy in these instances is to keep the bag with the firearm inside the X-ray tunnel and contact Chicago PD. Before Chicago PD could arrive to take possession of the firearm, the passenger reached inside the X-ray machine, grabbed the bag, departed the checkpoint and went into the terminal area."

At that time, screening operations were suspended for Terminals 1 and 2 as TSA and law enforcement officials "tracked the passenger's movements through the terminal area" before he was arrested by CPD.

The man was charged with a misdemeanor count of concealed carry of a firearm at an airport.

Police said no injuries were reported and the firearm was "recovered on scene." An investigation remains ongoing.

The Transportation Security Administration released a report earlier this year saying its agents confiscated 6,678 firearms at airport checkpoints in 2024.