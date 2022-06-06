Man Wielding Machete Wanted in At Least 6 Robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side: Police

Chicago police are seeking to identify a man armed with machete who robbed at least six people in separate incidents on the city's Northwest side, police said.

The incidents occurred between May 27 and June 3, according to a community alert issued Saturday by police. In each robbery, the unidentified offender, armed with a machete, approached the victim then demanded their personal belongings, police said.

The offender then fled in a silver four-door sedan, according to authorities. In one of the robberies, the sedan appeared to have been driven by a second person.

The suspect is wanted for the following incidents:

3000 block of North Christiana Avenue on May 27 at 7:58 p.m.

3200 block of North Monticello Avenue on May 30 at 11:45 p.m.

4100 block of West Fletcher Street between May 30 at 11:45 p.m. and May 31

at 12:10 a.m.

3300 block of North Monticello Avenue on June 3 at 9 p.m.

4000 block of West Eddy Street on June 3 between 9-9:15 p.m.

Another similar robbery occurred late Sunday, when a man was attacked by a machete-wielding suspect while taking pizza to his toddler.

Benjamin Martinez said he was at the corner of North Troy Street and West Grace Street when he heard a car park and door slam.

"I heard the guy from the back say give me your money," Martinez recounted. "He had his hand in the air. I said I don’t have no money and when he moved forward I noticed it was a machete."

Martinez told NBC 5 he threw the pizza at his attacker, losing his balance and hurting his elbow and knee during the tumble.

"He threw his hand up with the machete like he was gonna hit me," Martinez said. "I said wait I'll give you the wallet."

In wake of the robberies, residents are advised to pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area. They're also asked to ensure that existing surveillance cameras are function, and call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offenders, including any vehicle description and license plate information.