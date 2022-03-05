Man Who Shot CPD Officers at Hot Dog Stand Charged With Attempted Murder: Police

A Chicago man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder for shooting two police officers during what authorities described as an "ambush" at a West Side hot dog stand, authorities said.

Kailo Harris-Caldwell, 24, was charged with two felony counts of first degree attempted murder, felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of cannabis manufacturing/delivery, Chicago police announced in a news release Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand as the gunman and one of the officers waited in line, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown previously said.

The offender reached into his pocket to pay for his order, but a gun fell out of his waistband, according to authorities.

“The officer noticed the gun falling out, but before they could take action, the offender grabbed the gun, picked it up and began immediately shooting at the officers,” Brown said.

He said the shots struck the officer, who was standing near the suspect, while that officer's partner, who had been sitting inside a squad car, was also struck when the suspect fired at least three times into the car.

The officer who was in line sustained a graze wound to the head while the other officer was shot in the leg. Both officers were recovering in the hours following the shooting.

The suspect, identified as Harris-Caldwell, fled the scene, but was quickly located, police said. A gun was recovered by officers.