Man Who Lost Both Legs After Hit-and-Run on Michigan Avenue Heads Home

Earlier this year, Bryce Summary came to Chicago for a work conference.

Weeks later, he is returning home to St. Louis as a double amputee, after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

On Sunday morning, Bryce left the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab with a smile on his face.

“This, I can certainly recover from,” he said. “I am going to come back better. I’m just fortunate it is not worse. That I didn’t have a brain injury.”

NBC 5 first brought you Bryce's story in May.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on May 12 along North Michigan Avenue, when Bryce and his wife were walking to dinner.

At the time, Chicago Police officers were on a traffic stop in the area. Police say the driver of the white Mercedes ran a red light at Ohio and Michigan Avenue. It hit another vehicle, then slammed into Bryce and a utility box. Bryce’s wife was not injured.

The crash happened only a few blocks from Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Medical workers were in the area at the time and jumped into action. Doctors did all they could to save both of Bryce’s legs, but weren't able to do so. On May 19, his right leg was amputated. One day later, his left leg was also amputated.

Bryce spent a total of 45 days in the hospital.

“I don’t blame Chicago for what happened to me,” he said. “It could have happened to anyone really.”

His wife says even with all that Bryce has been through, he never lost his smile.

“He is a happy person,” said Amy Summary. “Always positive. Always trying to help others.”

Bryce will continue with outpatient rehab at home.

“We are not done – this is just a chapter in the journey to get Bryce walking again,” Amy said.

The Summary’s have two boys, a 2-year-old and 5-year-old.

“I miss my boys, I miss my dog, I miss home-cooked meals and my bed,” Bryce said.

Chicago police are still looking for the driver who caused the crash.