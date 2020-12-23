Man Who Fell Ill on United Flight From Florida Died of COVID-19, Coroner Confirms

COVID-19 caused the death of a traveler who fell ill aboard a flight from Florida to California last week, Louisiana authorities said Tuesday.

Jefferson Parish coroners listed "acute respiratory failure" and "COVID-19" as causes of death for Isaias Hernandez, a 69-year-old Los Angeles resident, NBC News reports.

Hernandez had been aboard a westbound United Airlines flight from Orlando to Los Angeles last Monday. After falling ill, two fellow travelers — a nurse and EMT — performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him, witnesses said.

The flight was diverted to New Orleans and Hernandez died that night at a hospital in Kenner, Louisiana, according to the coroner's report.

