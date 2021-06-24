Man Who Fatally Stabbed Woman in Loop Last Weekend Attacked Two Others Earlier This Month, Police Say

The man who stabbed a woman to death in the Loop over the weekend also attacked at least two other women in the same area of Chicago earlier this month, according to police.

In the most recent attack, 31-year-old Anat Kimchi was walking in the 400 block of South Wacker Drive at about 4 p.m. Saturday when the man stabbed her in the back, according to Chicago police. She was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

She was a Maryland graduate student who had been working on her doctoral degree in criminology and criminal justice.

On June 10, at approximately 9:31 p.m., the same man approached a woman from behind in the 500 block of South Franklin and struck her with an unknown object, police said.

Days later on June 13 at approximately 7:14 a.m. the man again approached a woman from behind in the 0-100 block of East Congress Parkway and struck her with an unknown object, according to authorities.

Police said the man is believed to be homeless, noting a nearby homeless encampment below the Interstate 290 overpass that is in the block of the latest attack.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the suspect might have concealed himself in high vegetation and surprised his latest victim Kimchi.

Authorities reminded people to stay alert while traveling on foot and contact police to report any suspicious activity. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.