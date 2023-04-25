Man Who Died In Explosion At Petroleum Plant Being Remembered by Neighbors

A disturbing day in south west suburban Unincorporated Lemont--where one person was killed at the Seneca Petroleum Plant, with friends remembering him as a good person whose life was cut short.

The Will County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 25-year-old Dru Worker.

On the quiet block where Worker lived in Homewood, neighbors are remembering the young man who loved working on his house and his truck.

“He just worked all the time,” said neighbor Victor Cain. “He was a good young man. And it is unfortunate that he is now gone.”

Shortly after 9:30 Tuesday, emergency crews responded to Seneca Petroleum near 127th and New Avenue.

Will County authorities say an asphalt tank exploded, leaving Worker with fatal injuries. Another worker was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

April Fowlkes was working at the nearby Citgo Refinery – when he says he heard a loud boom.

“At first I thought it was a car had caught on fire across the street, but when I walked a little further, the smoke started turning black i said oh no that’s not normal,” said Fowlkes. “I got a little further and the tank was on fire.”

In a statement – M and J Industrial Services told NBC-5:

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our team members died and one was injured today while working at a customer site in Lemont. We are heartbroken and devastated by this tragedy. Although the equipment involved was not owned or operated by our company, we are cooperating with federal and state authorities in their investigation. Our prayers are with the family and friends of both team members during this difficult time."

Representatives from the Will County Coroner’s Office, Illinois OSHA, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the explosion.