A man wearing a Chicago Police Department uniform and a surgical mask robbed a currency exchange business inside The Shops at North Bridge on Chicago's Magnificent Mile on Monday night, police said.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., the offender approached an employee at the currency exchange inside the mall at 500 North Michigan Avenue. The suspect implied he had a weapon and announced a robbery, police said.

The female victim gave the suspect an unknown amount of money, and he fled in an unknown direction.

Police said along with a CPD uniform and surgical mask, the suspect was also wearing a baseball cap, long sleeve button-up and a reflective vest.

The incident remained under investigation by Area Central detectives Monday evening.