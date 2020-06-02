Man Wearing ‘Joker’ Mask Set Fire to CPD Squad Car During Protests, Authorities Say

A Pilsen man is facing federal charges after he allegedly donned a “Joker” mask and set fire to a Chicago police vehicle during protests in the city on Saturday.

Timothy O’Donnell is being charged with “maliciously damaging, by means of fire, a vehicle used in interstate commerce,” according to the criminal complaint filed in federal court Tuesday.

Authorities allege that O’Donnell walked up to a Chicago police vehicle in the 200 block of North State Street on Saturday, lit an object on fire, and placed it into the gas tank of the vehicle.

Multiple photographs provided in the affidavit show the offender, alleged to be O’Donnell, setting the fire and then sitting down near the scene after the fire was set.

Police were able to identify O’Donnell as a suspect thanks to a tattoo on his neck reading “PRETTY,” and interviewed family members on Monday. The following day they obtained a search warrant and found a “Joker” mask inside of O’Donnell’s apartment and placed him under arrest.

Authorities say a person provided footage to police of the incident.

According to the affidavit, O’Donnell admitted to being the person pictured in the photos.