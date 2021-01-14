Man Wearing ‘CFD' Hat During Capitol Riot Arrested, But He's Not From Chicago

A retired Pennsylvania firefighter was arrested Thursday on federal charges that he threw a fire extinguisher that hit three Capitol Police officers during the violent siege on the Capitol last week, despite a former Chicago firefighter being accused by some on social media.

Robert Sanford, who retired last March from the Chester Fire Department in Pennsylvania, was arrested Thursday on charges that include assault of a police officer, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, civil disorder and unlawfully entering the Capitol.

The charges against Sanford are not related to the widely publicized attack on Officer Brian Sicknick, who also was attacked with a fire extinguisher during the siege and died.

Attorney John Nisivaco said retired Chicago Firefighter David Quintavalle was "accused on the internet" of the crimes Sanford is now charged in.

"This case of mistaken identity on social media has turned Mr. Quintavalle’s life upside down," Nisivaco said in a release.

The FBI had asked the public this week to help identify a man seen in video stills who wore a hat with the letters CFD, picked up a fire extinguisher and threw it at police outside the Capitol on Jan. 6. According to documents, the extinguisher bounced off the heads of three officers, two of whom wore helmets.

Though some on social media had identified the man in the photo as Quintavalle, Sanford's surrender in the case ultimately proves Quintavalle is not the man in the photo.

"No one could have anticipated the social media character assassination on Mr. Quintavalle that ensued," Nisivaco said.

Nisivaco said he plans to hold a press conference Friday along with Quintavalle to discuss what happened.