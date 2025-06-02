A man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbings of a 21-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl in a northwest Chicago suburb has been taken into custody after a days-long manhunt, police announced Monday.

According to Streamwood police, 25-year-old Jalonie Jenkins was taken into custody "without incident" late Sunday evening in Downers Grove.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"He is being held in reference to the ongoing investigation of the fatal stabbings of Janiya Jenkins, 21 years -old, and Eyani Jones, 10 years-old," the department said in a release. "The Streamwood Police Department is no longer seeking public assistance at this time."

Streamwood police said their officers and the Major Case Assistance Team have been working "around the clock" since the investigation first began Wednesday evening.

Jenkins was last believed to be in the Bensenville area, where his vehicle was found late Wednesday, about 15 miles from Streamwood. He remained missing throughout the weekend.

Few details surrounding the Streamwood deaths have been released so far, though authorities said a homicide investigation was underway.

Streamwood police and fire departments said they were called just before 8 p.m. Wednesday to the 1600 block of McKool Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Inside, the 21-year-old woman and 10-year-old child were found dead.

A neighbor told NBC Chicago she called 911 after a young family member knocked on her door and led her to the bodies Wednesday night.

"I said, 'Who are you looking for?' and he looked up and said, 'Can you call my mom? Yani is dead,'" the neighbor said. "He led me upstairs, I walk upstairs and I just see blood and stuff."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

School District U-46 offered grief counseling "for those impacted by this tragedy at Parkwood School" Friday.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families of these young victims,” Police Chief Shawn Taylor said in a statement. “We are working hard to bring a swift resolution to this case so the families can grieve.”

Taylor said he did not believe residents were in "any further danger" and called the stabbings a "tragic, isolated incident."