dunning

Man Wanted for Trying to Lure 6-Year-Old Girl Into His Car on Chicago's NW Side

Chicago police are asking for help locating a man wanted for allegedly trying to lure a 6-year-old girl into a car Saturday in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

About 3:45 p.m. a 6-year-old girl was walking down the sidewalk near her home on North Nottingham Avenue, with her mother just behind her, when a man in the rear passenger seat of a sedan, possibly a Mitsubishi Galant with tinted windows, called her over as they drove past her, Chicago police said.

The car then drove south from the area, police said.

Local

Chicago Violence 18 mins ago

1 Killed, 5 Injured in Shooting Outside Restaurant on Chicago's Far South Side

Tyler Chatwood 1 hour ago

Cubs Starter Tyler Chatwood Leaves Sunday Game With Right Elbow Injury

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

dunningChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us