Man Wanted for Repeatedly Exposing Himself to Jefferson Park Woman

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Department

Warning: Details in this story are graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.

Police are searching for a man who has exposed himself twice to the same woman in Jefferson Park on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The first time, the man pulled out his penis and began masturbating in the middle of the street as the woman got out of her vehicle about 8:10 a.m. in the 5400 block of Windsor Avenue, Chicago police said.

A week later, the same man walked up to the woman’s front porch about 3 a.m. and did the same thing, police said. She screamed at him to stop and threatened to call police before fleeing south on Long Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a 6-foot man in his early-to-mid 30s  and weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a collared shirt and framed glasses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.

