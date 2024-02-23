Man wanted for impersonating mail carrier in the Loop, US Postal Inspection Service says

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information regarding a suspect wanted for impersonating a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Chicago, according to authoirities.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service on Friday afternoon released surveillance photos of an individual wearing a postal worker uniform. The suspect, who is wanted in connection with mail theft, entered corporate and residential buildings in the Loop beginning in December 2023, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 reference case number with No. 2142062. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leads to the suspects arrest and conviction.