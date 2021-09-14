Red Line

Man Wanted For Hate Crime At Red Line Argyle Stop

On Aug. 15, the attacker allegedly followed a 30-year-old man into the Argyle station on the CTA’s Red Line and struck him in the head from behind, causing him to fall, according to police and an alert from the FBI

The FBI and Chicago police are seeking information on a man wanted for a violent hate crime last month at a CTA station in Uptown.

When the man asked why he’d been assaulted, the attacker told him deserved it and used an ethnic slur against him and his partner, the FBI alert said.

Chicago police released images last week of the alleged attacker, who was described as between 25 to 30 years old.

He wore a diamond stud earring in his right ear, along with a silver watchband on his left arm and a metallic bracelet on his right arm, the FBI alert said. He also wore a gold-colored chain around his neck and a Chicago White Sox baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Chicago Office at 312-421-6700.

