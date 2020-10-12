Woodridge

Man Wanted for Grabbing Woman on Woodridge Bike Path: Police

Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing a woman on a bike path Sunday morning in suburban Woodridge.

About 11:40 a.m. a woman was walking on a bike path in the 7100 block of Woodridge Drive when a man approached her from the opposite direction, Woodridge police said in a statement.

After the 30-year-old woman passed the man, he ran from behind and pulled down her pants and underwear, police said. The man rode away on a bicycle south on Woodridge Drive.

Local

amy coney barrett 18 mins ago

Sharp Divide Over Barrett Nomination Comes Into Focus as Local Leaders Weigh In During Hearing

NHL Free Agency 1 hour ago

Blackhawks Reportedly Sign Lucas Wallmark to 1-Year Contract

A witness told officers he saw the man ride into the woods and drop the bike before running south towards 75th street and then west into the woods, according to police, who recovered the bike.

The man is about 30 years old, and wore a face mask, a dark gray or black long-sleeved shirt, and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 630-960-8998 or email crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Woodridgewoodridge police departmentbike pathvillage of woodridgewoodridge bike path
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us