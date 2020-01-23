Chicago Police

Man Wanted for Crimes on CTA Red Line Train Captured

Police say surveillance images helped detectives track down the suspect

By Sun Times News Wire

Sun Times News Wire

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Woodlawn man is charged with exposing himself and robbing a woman on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month on the North Side.

Antoine Jackson, 27, allegedly exposed himself and inappropriately touched a woman on Jan. 2 on a northbound Red Line train approaching the Morse station, Chicago police said. He also demanded that she perform an “inappropriate act,” police said.

The woman was alone with him in the CTA car, and moved to another car but the man followed her, police said.

Local

Joel Quenneville 24 mins ago

Coach Q’s Personal Tribute

Indiana Silver Alert 2 hours ago

Indiana Teen, Infant Son ‘Believed to be in Danger’ After Being Reported Missing

A surveillance photo released by police appears to show the woman holding the man back by his neck.

He left the train at Morse after stealing her belongings, police said.

Jackson was arrested Wednesday morning in the 6700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Woodlawn, police said.

He is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, robbery, attempted criminal sex abuse and aggravated battery, police said.

Jackson is due for a bail hearing on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceCommunity AlertWoodlawn
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us