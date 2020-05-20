Man Wanted For Child Sexual Assault in Texas Arrested in Northern Suburbs

A man wanted for sexually assaulting a child in Texas was arrested Tuesday in Lake County.

Patrick H. Tillman, 30, was arrested at a home on Old Oak Drive in an unincorporated area near Mundelein, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Tillman was wanted on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 in Houston, Texas, the sheriff’s office said. He allegedly fled Texas during the investigation and traveled to Hawaii and New York before ending up in Illinois.

The warrant for his arrest was issued April 7 and the victim’s mother contacted Lake Zurich police after learning Tillman might be staying with extended family in the Lake Zurich area, authorities said.

Investigators eventually located Tillman at the home near Mundelein, where he was living with his wife, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken into custody and brought to the Lake County Jail, where he remains in custody.