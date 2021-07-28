Man Wanted for Chicago Murder is Shot, Killed by Police at Cal City Restaurant

A man wanted for murder in Chicago was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon after allegedly pulling a gun on police trying to arrest him inside a restaurant in suburban Calumet City.

Losardo Lucas, 55, pointed a pistol several times at the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force before two officers opened fire, striking him multiple times, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Lucas was shot around 3:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Sibley Boulevard, police said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police taped off the Roc and Ro BBQ, where the shooting appeared to take place. Police said they recovered two guns from Lucas.

Two Chicago police officers were part of the task force, Chicago police said. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was conducting a use of force investigation.

One officer on the task force was taken to a hospital as a precaution, state police said.

In 2019, Chicago police said Lucas was a person of interest in a fatal beating. The victim, 43-year-old James D. Gerage, was found dead in a burning car in September 2016 in Pilsen. Court records show Lucas was never charged with the murder.

In 1986, Lucas was convicted in a separate Chicago murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to court records. Lucas’ parole was reportedly discharged in 2012.

Lucas’ latest arrest was in December 2016, when he was charged with a home invasion in River North. Prosecutors said Lucas entered the home of a man hoping to sell a laptop in January 2014 and pulled a gun and knife on him, according to a DNA Info report.

Lucas allegedly restrained the man with zip ties and proceeded to steal two laptops, a cellphone and $8,500 in cash. DNA collected from a cigarette discarded by Lucas allegedly led police to him, according to the report. Lucas had three children and several grandchildren, his defense attorney said in the 2016 bail hearing.

Lucas was released on bond and later issued an arrest warrant in May 2018 after skipping a court date, the records show. He remained a fugitive since then, court records show.

Lucas was also wanted for attempted murder in Calumet City, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Illinois State Police and U.S. Marshals Service will also conduct their own investigations.