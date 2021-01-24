Joliet

Man Wanted For Attempted Robbery at Fast Food Restaurant in Suburban Joliet

Police are looking for a man wanted for an attempted robbery at a fast food restaurant Friday in suburban Joliet.

The suspected robber is described by police as being about 5-foot-5, with a thin build, medium-brown complexion and armed with a black gun.

About 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a Wendy’s, 110 S. Larkin Ave., for calls of an attempted robbery that had just occurred, Joliet police said.

An investigation found that a male ordered a children’s meal while in the drive-thru, walked up to the window to pay for the order, pulled up his shirt to reveal a gun in his waistband, and demanded money from the cashier, but the cashier ran from the window, police said.

The male then ran from the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Joliet police at 815-724-3235.

