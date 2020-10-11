Man Turns Himself In for Fatal Hit-and-Run of Woman in Wheelchair: St. Charles Police

A 23-year-old west suburban St. Charles man turned himself in to police Friday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed an 88-year-old woman in a wheelchair hours earlier, police said Sunday.

Andrew Jensen was charged with failure to report an accident or death, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death and failure to yield at crosswalk.

According to police, Helen Radnoti, 88, of Chicago, was crossing the street with her son at approximately 4 p.m. Friday at North Third and West Main streets when she was struck by a Ram pickup.

Radnoti was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva where she was pronounced dead.

According to initial witness statements, Radnoti was crossing North Third Street with her adult son when a pickup truck waiting at the light began making a right turn from southbound Third Street to westbound Main Street.

The pickup then struck the woman in the crosswalk and continued westbound on Main Street without stopping, police said.

In the hours following the crash, police circulated a photo of the pickup and alleged driver to the community. The suspect, Jensen, turned himself in before midnight Friday, St. Charles police said.

Jensen remained in police custody Sunday pending a bond hearing on Monday.