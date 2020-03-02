Logan Square

Man Tried to Sexually Assault Woman in Logan Square Home: Police

The woman screamed for help, and the man ran off through a back door, police said

chicago police 2

Chicago police are looking for a man suspected of trying to sexually assault a woman Monday at her home in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

She was woken up about 1 a.m. by a man who was on top of her, Chicago police said. He was touching her inappropriately and tried to remove her covers.

The woman screamed for help, and the man ran off through the back door, police said.

He was described as between 30 and 40 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and 150-180 pounds, police said. He had short black hair and was wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.

