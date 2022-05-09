Man Tried to Lure 12-Year-Old Girl Into His Car as She Walked to School on Chicago's North Side: Police

Chicago police are searching for a suspect that they say tried to lure a 12-year-old girl to his car while she was walking to school on Monday morning on the city’s North Side.

According to authorities, the girl was walking in the 2600 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue toward Jamieson Elementary School at approximately 8:30 a.m. when she was approached by a man in an idling vehicle.

The man, who is described as having a “dark complexion and facial hair” was driving a white four-door Honda sedan. The sedan had black flames on the exterior of the passenger side doors, authorities said.

The suspect signaled for the girl to follow her in his car, but she did not engage him, instead fleeing to the school, where she alerted officials.

Staff say that the suspect’s vehicle circled the school several times, and parked in front of the school for an undisclosed amount of time before fleeing the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call police at 312-744-8200.