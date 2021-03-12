Naperville

Man Tried Luring Child Into Van in Naperville: Police

Police released a sketch Friday of a man who allegedly tried to lure a child into a van Thursday in suburban Naperville.

The incident unfolded about 2:40 p.m. in the 300 block of North Washington Street, Naperville police said in a statement.

A child was walking on Washington when a man drove up in a white van and started talking to the child, police said.

Local

Cook County Jail 51 mins ago

Vaccinated Cook County Jail Inmates Can See Visitors In-Person Starting Sunday

Illinois State Police 1 hour ago

Illinois State Police Warn Against Video Conferencing on the Road

The man told the child to get in the van but the child walked home, police said. Officers were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man was described as 20 to 30 years old with medium-length messy brown hair and an unshaven face, police said.

Naperville School District 203 was notified, and an extra patrol is being provided to the area after school.

Anyone with information was was asked to call Naperville police at 630-420-6665.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

NapervilleNaperville policechild luringnaperville school district 203
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us