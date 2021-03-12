Man Tried Luring Child Into Van in Naperville: Police

Police released a sketch Friday of a man who allegedly tried to lure a child into a van Thursday in suburban Naperville.

The incident unfolded about 2:40 p.m. in the 300 block of North Washington Street, Naperville police said in a statement.

A child was walking on Washington when a man drove up in a white van and started talking to the child, police said.

The man told the child to get in the van but the child walked home, police said. Officers were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description.

The man was described as 20 to 30 years old with medium-length messy brown hair and an unshaven face, police said.

Naperville School District 203 was notified, and an extra patrol is being provided to the area after school.

Anyone with information was was asked to call Naperville police at 630-420-6665.