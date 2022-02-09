Man Throws Object Through Door of The Wieners Circle After Being Asked to Wear Mask: Police

Chicago police are investigating after a man threw an unknown object through glass front door of The Wieners Circle after a confrontation stemming from his refusal to wear a mask inside the restaurant.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at the restaurant in the 2600 block of North Clark Street at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The man entered the restaurant and attempted to order food. Police say that employees at the location told the individual that he needed to put on a mask.

The man refused, went outside and threw snow at an employee of the store. He then fled the scene in a vehicle, but returned a short time later and threw an unknown object through the front door of the store, causing the glass to shatter.

The suspect is not in custody, and police are investigating.

The restaurant says that it will publish security footage in an effort to identify the suspect in the case.