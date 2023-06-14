Man tells police he was wounded in road rage shooting in Libertyville

A motorist told police he was wounded Tuesday in a road-rage shooting in Libertyville.

Officers responded after the man, 32, called and said he was shot about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Route 137 and Milwaukee Avenue, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The man told police he may have cut off another driver, who then drove alongside him and fired shots.

The man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No arrests have been reported.