Libertyville

Man tells police he was wounded in road rage shooting in Libertyville

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

A motorist told police he was wounded Tuesday in a road-rage shooting in Libertyville.

Officers responded after the man, 32, called and said he was shot about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Route 137 and Milwaukee Avenue, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The man told police he may have cut off another driver, who then drove alongside him and fired shots.

The man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No arrests have been reported.

This article tagged under:

Libertyville
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us