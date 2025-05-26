Man suspected of shooting through sidewalk grate in Loop arrested

A man who allegedly fired a gun upward from a sidewalk-level sewer grate in the Loop on Monday morning has been arrested, Chicago police said.
The armed man entered a restricted CTA area near the State and Lake Red Line stop at 8:07 a.m. He then fired shots upward through a metal grate toward State Street, police said.
No injuries were reported, and the man was arrested at the scene, police said.
A weapon was recovered, and charges are pending, police said.
There was no further information available.
