Man Suspected of Shooting, Seriously Wounding CPD Officer in Englewood Charged with Attempted Murder

A man suspected of shooting and seriously wounding a Chicago Police officer during an attempted traffic stop in the city's Englewood neighborhood Sunday has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of attempted murder.

Jerome Hasley, 27, has also been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and one felony count of aggravated assault.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, three Chicago police officers riding in an unmarked police car were conducting a traffic stop in the 6900 block of S. Sangamon, police say.

According to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, as the vehicle pulled into an alley with a dead end, Hasley exited the vehicle and began firing at officers.

One of the officers was struck twice by gunfire, in the chest and left arm. That officer was rushed to the hospital by their fellow officers in serious, but stable, condition.

Police returned fire toward Hasley, striking him once. The suspect was then paced into custody and charged accordingly, officials say.

"It is heartbreaking that I had to notify our officers in Chicago Police for the second time this week that another officer has been shot and seriously wounded in the line of duty while protecting the people of this city," Brown said in a tweet Sunday.

Last Wednesday afternoon, two miles away, another Chicago Police officer was shot while also attempting to perform a traffic stop.

According to Brown, Officer Fernanda Ballesteros and her partner were attempting to make a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina at approximately 5:42 p.m. when the suspects sped off from the scene.

After a short time, the suspects' vehicle slowed down and pulled alongside the marked CPD squad car. It was at that time that one of the suspects opened fire, striking the Ballesteros in the upper body.

According to police, she was struck in the shoulder, but bullet fragments also struck her in the head.

The Ballesteros partner managed to get in the driver's seat of the squad vehicle and drove her to a nearby hospital where she was initially listed in critical condition.

The suspects then fled the scene after their vehicle crashed nearby at the intersection of 64th Street and Bishop, police said.

Monday, Ballesteros was released from the hospital. Mariachi music played and dozens of her colleagues saluted her while she was leaving the hospital.

While officials say they've identified a 28-year-old male suspect in Ballesteros' shooting, he has not been charged.