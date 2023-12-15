Man suspected in kidnappings, armed robberies and sexual assault on overnight crime spree killed in crash

A man suspected by police in armed robberies, a sexual assault and kidnappings of multiple individuals in an overnight crime spree in Chicago was killed in a crash early Friday morning, authorities said.

According to police, the incident began shortly after 2:30 a.m. when a man of an unknown age entered a residential building in the 1500 block of South Wabash Avenue and approached a 48-year-old woman.

Officials said the man then held the woman at knifepoint before battering and sexually assaulting her.

Shortly afterwards, police said the man encountered two more women, both 27 years of age, and forced all three women into a residence where he proceeded to rob them at knifepoint.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Authorities said a 27-year-old man then entered the residence and was immediately held at knifepoint and robbed by the suspect.

At this time, police said the 48-year-old woman fled the scene and was transported to Rush Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

The suspect then forced the three other victims into the vehicle of one of the victims before relocating to a restaurant in the 700 block of West 31st Street, police said.

According to officials, the suspect then forced the 27-year-old man out of the vehicle and inside the business, where an unknown amount of money was taken from a cash register.

Police said during this robbery, the suspect cut a 36-year-old man who was at the scene, causing lacerations to his left shoulder. The man refused medical attention, according to officials.

The suspect then returned to the vehicle with the two 27-year-old women inside, while the 27-year-old man stayed on scene at the business and did not report any injuries, police said.

Authorities said as the suspect was fleeing the scene, he struck a marked Chicago police vehicle before continuing to travel away from the restaurant.

According to police, the suspect crashed the vehicle in the 3000 block of South Pitney Court, causing the car to flip over.

The man was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The two women inside the vehicle sustained "unspecified injuries" and were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The incidents remain under investigation by area detectives, police said.