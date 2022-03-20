Man Suspected in 3 Stabbings on Las Vegas Strip Arrested in Suburban Maywood

A man suspected in the non-fatal stabbings of three people on the Las Vegas strip two months ago has been arrested in suburban Chicago, according to authorities.

U.S. Marshals and officials with Cook County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit said 26-year-old Bradley Pitts was taken into custody Wednesday in the suburb of Maywood.

Authorities said Pitts is being held on suspicion of three counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.

He remains jailed on a $25,000 bond and Illinois authorities said extradition proceedings were pending.

It was unclear Sunday if Pitts has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Pitts was wanted in a Jan. 9 stabbings in the parking lot of the MGM Grand and Metro Police obtained an arrest warrant the following day.