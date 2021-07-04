Man Suffers ‘Severe Traumatic' Facial Injuries in Waukegan Fireworks Accident

A man was airlifted to a hospital with "severe traumatic" facial injuries late Saturday night following an accident involving a firework in north suburban Waukegan, authorities said.

The incident was reported at approximately 10 p.m. at a residence in the 400 block of North County Street, according to the Waukegan Fire Department. The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained injuries from a mortar-type firework and was initially transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan.

He was later transferred by medical helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Following the incident and ahead of celebrations involving fireworks on the Fourth of July, Waukegan's fire marshal issued a safety reminder to residents.

"Everyone needs to be extremely careful when using legal fireworks and that fireworks not approved for consumers should never be used in the city of Waukegan," Fire Marshal Todd Zupec said in a news release.