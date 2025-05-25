A 34-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was battered in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood Saturday.

According to authorities, the man was on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of North Ashland at approximately 5:25 p.m. when he was battered by an unknown suspect.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The suspect fled the scene after the attack, and remains at-large, according to police.

The victim in the attack was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, Chicago police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating the incident, and no further information was immediately available.