Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Eisenhower Expressway Shooting

Four Illinois State troopers use flashlights to search for shell casings and other materials after an expressway shooting
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot on Interstate 290 near Kostner Avenue early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Officials say that the man was driving in the eastbound lanes of the expressway at approximately 3:07 a.m. when he was shot by an individual in another vehicle. Chicago police alerted ISP to the shooting at the location, according to a press release.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with what police are describing as life-threatening injuries. A male passenger in the vehicle was uninjured in the shooting.

According to police, all eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower were closed for two hours for a shooting investigation, and were reopened at approximately 6:06 a.m.

No arrests have been made, and police are continuing to investigate.

expressway shootingsEisenhower Expressway
