Man Suffered Heart Attack Before Crashing Into Truck on DuSable Lake Shore Drive: Autopsy

A man suffered a heart attack before crashing into a truck on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Loop Tuesday night, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 55-year-old died of heart disease and his death was ruled natural, an autopsy ruled Wednesday.

The man was driving south in the 600 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 8:20 p.m. when his sedan hit the back of a pickup truck in traffic, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No other injuries were reported.

