Man struck, killed by car in Gurnee, leaving roads closed for hours

A man was struck and killed by a car near the entrance to Six Flags Great America in suburban Gurnee Monday, leaving roads closed for hours as police worked to investigate.

About 10 p.m. Monday, Gurnee police responded to a call of a pedestrian hit by a car on Washington Street near Route 21, close to the park entrance. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man lying in the eastbound lanes of Washington Street, police said.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed the man was walking in the eastbound lanes of Washington Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is fully cooperating with investigators, police said.

The Major Crash Assistance Team was called to the scene, and Washington Street was closed for approximately five hours as an investigation continued.

The incident remains an active investigation, Gurnee police said Tuesday afternoon, and the identify of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.

Six Flags Great America did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Gurnee Police Department at 847-599-7000 ext. 0.