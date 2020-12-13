Arlington Heights

Man Struck, Killed by Box Truck in Arlington Heights Saturday

The man was walking on or crossing a roadway when he was hit, police said

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

A 60-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a box truck while crossing a street in suburban Arlington Heights Saturday.

According to police, the man was either walking on or crossing Rand Road at approximately 6 p.m. when he was struck by a box truck.

The man suffered severe injuries, and according to a press release paramedics determined that he was “beyond medical assistance.” He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Local

Kealia Watt 54 mins ago

JJ Watt Rocks Wife Kealia Watt's Chicago Red Stars Jersey Ahead of Game vs. Bears

Chicago Forecast 2 hours ago

Chicago Forecast: Mostly Cloudy Skies, Seasonable Temperatures on Tap for Sunday

According to police, there is no dedicated crosswalk on that portion of Rand Road.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Arlington Heights
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us