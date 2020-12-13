Man Struck, Killed by Box Truck in Arlington Heights Saturday

A 60-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a box truck while crossing a street in suburban Arlington Heights Saturday.

According to police, the man was either walking on or crossing Rand Road at approximately 6 p.m. when he was struck by a box truck.

The man suffered severe injuries, and according to a press release paramedics determined that he was “beyond medical assistance.” He was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to police, there is no dedicated crosswalk on that portion of Rand Road.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.