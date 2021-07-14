Man Struck in Head, Killed During Attempted Robbery in Hyde Park, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police say a 73-year-old man was struck in the head and killed during an attempted robbery on Wednesday afternoon in Hyde Park.

According to authorities, the man was in the 5300 block of South Kimbark at approximately 12:36 p.m. when he was approached by two individuals.

The individuals demanded the man’s property, then struck him in the head, according to police. he man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Two persons of interest are currently in custody, and are being questioned by Area One detectives, according to police.